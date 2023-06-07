Despite falling to the Baxter Barracudas, the Lancaster Piranhas had several winners in their latest swim meet.
Baxter won 435-124 at the June 5 meet in Lancaster.
Individuals winning for Lancaster were:
Maddie Faulkenberry – girls 11-12, 50-yard backstroke, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Anna Peterson – girls 9-10, 25-yard freestyle and, girls 5-10, 100-yard individual medley
Matt Prete – boys 15-18, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly
Kaylyn Hollenbeck – girls 13-14, 100-yard individual medley
Katherine Kirkland – girls 7-8, 25-yard butterfly
Violet Fleming – girls 9-10, 25-yard butterfly
Will Wilson – boys 15-18, 50-yard backstroke
Lancaster hits the pool again for its next meet Monday, June 12, at Lake Wylie.
