A.R. Rucker Middle School teacher Donna Moree, center, and students Abigail Benderson, left, and Sol Cielo Montiel pose with the red rose bush her class planted at the school on April 21 for Earth Day.

 Mandy Catoe

Keep Lancaster County Beautiful, the Lindsay Pettus Greenway, Katawba Valley Land Trust and Lancaster Promise Neighborhood partnered to celebrate Earth Day with students at Clinton Elementary and A.R. Rucker Middle schools.

The two-day celebration ended with the planting of a red rose bush at each of the schools. The students were given a brief history of Earth Day. They were also reminded that Lancaster is the Red Rose City in honor of the War of Roses fought in England in the 15th century. KLCB donated the rose bushes.

