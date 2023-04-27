Keep Lancaster County Beautiful, the Lindsay Pettus Greenway, Katawba Valley Land Trust and Lancaster Promise Neighborhood partnered to celebrate Earth Day with students at Clinton Elementary and A.R. Rucker Middle schools.
The two-day celebration ended with the planting of a red rose bush at each of the schools. The students were given a brief history of Earth Day. They were also reminded that Lancaster is the Red Rose City in honor of the War of Roses fought in England in the 15th century. KLCB donated the rose bushes.
On April 20, nearly two dozen fifth-graders from Clinton Elementary enjoyed a guided nature walk along the Lindsay Pettus Greenway.
The kids walked to and from Clinton to the greenway carrying colorful Earth Day signs. Principal Keisha Witherspoon, assistant principals Mary Beth Mize and Conner Urbano and teacher Brittany Ackerman served as escorts. Regina Hagwood, Promise Neighborhood site coordinator, also hiked along.
Mark Strickland, KLCB, KVLT and LPG Board member, led the 1.5-mile tour along the greenway. His talk included information on a big hole in the trunk of a towering eastern cottonwood tree.
“This is a hovel,” he said. “It was formed by the tree healing an old wound and now it’s a home for small animals.”
He pointed out the white fluff that looked like snow on the wooden bridge underneath the cottonwood tree, which sheds in late spring and early summer.
As the kids crossed Gills Creek, he told them how the little creek makes its way to the Catawba River via Bear Creek and Cane Creek. He stressed the importance of keeping trash out of the smallest creeks that flow into our water sources.
The kids enjoyed learning the names of native trees – hackberry, ash, sycamore, oak, hickory, pecan and river birch.
After the tour, Strickland gave each student a small rubber ball painted to look like a small Earth.
Mize said the kids loved the experience.
“They loved the balls,” she said. “I loved hearing them talk about the names of trees and flowers when we got back to the school. I think it opened their eyes and brains to all of the wonderful adventures being outdoors can bring.”
On Friday afternoon, seventh-graders in Donna Moree’s Farm to Table class planted a red rose bush.
The kids worked together to dig the hole and replace the clay with rich soil for the rose bush. Some watered it and others spread mulch.
After the rose was planted, students Abigail Benderson and Sol Cielo Monteil were delighted that they had a red rose at their school.
“I enjoyed that we planted the rose bush because they always call Lancaster the Red Rose City and I have never seen any red roses anywhere,” Abigail said. “So I am very happy we planted a red rose bush.”
Sol Cielo, whose name means Earth Sky, said she was eager to share the story of Earth Day.
“I want to share the word and help people understand we should take care of the Earth every day,” she said. “This was a big opportunity and I am happy to be a part of it.”
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood Director Sh’Kur Francis said he was pleased to hear how excited the students were about engaging in this purposeful and authentic learning experience with principals, teachers and community partners.
“The future of the Earth is in our classrooms,” Francis said. “We want to celebrate with students and show them how important they are in making an impact to support our community and our Earth.”