USC Lancaster will welcome about 1,750 students back for the start of its new school year on Thursday, Aug. 24. There are also three new professors and two more faculty members on staff, adding to the new-year excitement.
Connor Austell is the new assistant professor of music, specializing in piano. Deborah Rowell is the new instructor of criminal justice. Sue Mazzullo is the new instructor of statistics. Aubrey Stewart is the new executive director of enrollment management, and Reid Brown is a new addition to the campus maintenance staff.
Shana Dry, USCL’s director of public engagement, said USCL has expanded its offering at the Indian Land location, 8063 River Road. A dozen different courses are available there in the fall, with 10 courses offered in the spring.The full Indian Land course offering list is available on the website at sc.edu/lancaster/indianland.
USCL students can enjoy the annual Welcome Week events Aug. 28-31, which include food trucks, games and other various activities. Additionally, the USCL Players will have open auditions for the community’s fall 2023 productions, “The Outsiders,” and “Silent Night,” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Dry said the Players are looking to add both on-stage and off-stage talent.
New seating installation in Stevens Theatre has been completed, making the theater’s renovation nearly complete. The full list of 2023-24 productions is available at sc.edu/Lancaster/players.
“We are very excited to have this renovated performance space on campus,” Dry said.
The Native American Studies Center also runs several events through USCL, such as the W. Brent Burgin Lunch and Learn lecture series. The next talk, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, is a presentation by archaeologist James Legg with the S.C. Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology.
“We are excited to kick off our new academic year welcoming new students, faculty and staff to an institution with a longstanding history of excellent service to our community and region,” said USCL Dean Walt Collins.
“With a renovated theater space, expanded offerings at our Indian Land location, and novel strategies to engage with our community stakeholders, we are poised to fulfill our mission of education and service in new and dynamic ways.”