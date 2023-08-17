USC Lancaster will welcome about 1,750 students back for the start of its new school year on Thursday, Aug. 24. There are also three new professors and two more faculty members on staff, adding to the new-year excitement.

Connor Austell is the new assistant professor of music, specializing in piano. Deborah Rowell is the new instructor of criminal justice. Sue Mazzullo is the new instructor of statistics. Aubrey Stewart is the new executive director of enrollment management, and Reid Brown is a new addition to the campus maintenance staff.