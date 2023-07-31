Lancaster’s seventh annual Sickle Cell Festival and Parade will be Sept. 23, in recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness Day, and sparks are already beginning to fly in anticipation.
Lancaster City Council has proclaimed that Sickle Cell Awareness Day is to be observed the fourth Saturday in September every year. On this day, people of all races, nationalities, origin and ages are united to provide awareness, education and genetic trait screening, and to support all people with any type of disability, their families and caretakers.
The Lancaster Satellite Office of the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation is busy planning the festival and parade, sponsored by the city of Lancaster.
The foundation is seeking organizations, including church groups, dance studios, ROTC, steppers, line dancers, Scouts, bands, Masons, Eastern Stars, first responders, sororities and fraternities, high school class groups, motorcyclists, clubs, skaters, skateboarders, bicyclists and families to either participate in the parade or come line Main Street to watch it.
With the exception of first responders, there is a small $10 registration fee for groups or individuals to be in the parade.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the corner of East Dunlap and Main streets down to the American Legion fairgrounds. There will be two parade awards given – one for best performance and the other for the best decorated unit. The parade will be recorded by Learn TV, so bring your Sunday best performance!
Festivities at the fairground will begin immediately following the parade at 3 p.m. So get ready for the sparks to fly! Bring lawn chairs to enjoy special live tribute performances by Forever Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey and the Phazar Band. There will also be fun activities for adults and children, horse rides and a petting farm, food and merchandise vendors with free sponsors’ gifts. There is no charge to attend the festival. Hard to believe, but it is true!
To register for the parade, contact Doris Ealey at 803-416-2640. Forms are also available to pick up at the Lancaster City Hall information desk.