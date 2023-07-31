LANNWS-08-02-23 SICKLE CELL FEST PREVIEW

Girls carry signs in last year's Disability Parade, promoting the James. R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation and the motto: "Be the 'spark' that cures sickle cell."

 LATASHA THOMPSON

Lancaster’s seventh annual Sickle Cell Festival and Parade will be Sept. 23, in recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness Day, and sparks are already beginning to fly in anticipation.

Lancaster City Council has proclaimed that Sickle Cell Awareness Day is to be observed the fourth Saturday in September every year. On this day, people of all races, nationalities, origin and ages are united to provide awareness, education and genetic trait screening, and to support all people with any type of disability, their families and caretakers.