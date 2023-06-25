Terrance Javon “Tito” Nelson, 47, died Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Terrance Javon “Tito” Nelson, 47, died Sunday, June 18, 2023.
A son of the late L.C. Craig and Dianne Nelson, he was born May 24, 1976, in Lancaster.
Funeral was 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Crawford Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiated.
Survivors include sons, Terrance Nelson Jr., Ni’Tervis Nelson, Shy’marian Truesdale, Key’Terrian Nelson, Dontavius McKoy, all of Lancaster; daughters, TyKeaira Waters, Omageonia Nelson, Taniya Nelson, Yasia Douglas, Miyana Martin, Shanian Martin, all of Lancaster; brothers, Ernest Nelson, Alex Nelson, Eddison Gladden, all of Lancaster; sisters, Brenda Nelson, Tameca Howze, both of Lancaster; companion, Yokeisha Clyburn of Lancaster.
Condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.