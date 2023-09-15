George “Mike” Reed, 67, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
A son of the late Samuel Reed and Barbara McCoy Reid, he was born July 10, 1956, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.
Survivors include one son, Javarro Gaines of Lancaster; daughters, Angela Blakeney of Rock Hill and Anita B. Reed-Steven of Hawaii; sisters, Barbara Reid Miller and the Rev. Martha Reid Cunningham, both of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.