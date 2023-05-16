Two coyotes were spotted on Memorial Park Road in Lancaster at the fence of a domestic dog that had been let out to play earlier this year.
Coyotes have been spotted all around Lancaster County in both rural and urban areas, according to Eddie Jackson, a local nuisance wildlife control operator (NWCO).
“We have been getting calls about them in Forest Hills,” Jackson said.
Coyotes began migrating eastward in the latter part of the 20th century. Due to urban development, the disappearance of wolves and their ability to adapt to the environment, coyotes have thrived.
Coyotes are omnivorous, which makes it easier for them to find food and highly adaptable to any area. They look like small German shepherds, with erect, pointed ears, a slender muzzle and black-tipped, bushy tail, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website.
The website also says that DNR did not import coyotes here, a longstanding myth in the state. They first appeared in the upstate in 1978 and are now present in all South Carolina counties. The website also says coyotes were illegally imported into the state for hound running.
The likelihood of spotting a coyote increases in the winter, due to movement and their young dispersing to new areas, according to DNR furbearer project leader Jay Butfiloski, in the Irmo DNR office.
“DNR does not track the population of coyotes because we already know they are statewide,” he said.
“Attacks on people are rare, but you should never approach any wild animal,” Butfiloski said. If you do encounter a coyote, he recommends that you pick up your pet if they are with you and back up slowly.
“If you are alone, keep your eye on the animal, slowly back up, wave your arms, shout, lead the animal to believe you are the aggressor,” he said. “Do not turn your back and run. Basically, (do) the same thing you would do with a strange dog.”
Butfiloski said you can shoot a coyote if you have a valid hunting license or a depredation permit. However, if a coyote is a threat to you and you are in an area where discharging a firearm is legal, you may even shoot them without a license. Some coyotes have been tagged in order to encourage hunting them. If you kill a tagged coyote and prove it, you are entitled to a free hunting license for life.
If you do not have the means or the will to kill a coyote, there is an alternative. You can call someone like Jackson, a registered nuisance wildlife control operator (NWCO), at your own expense.
Jackson explained what he does when he gets a call – visit your location and assess the area to set up traps.
“I use a foothold trap, which do not damage the animal, but holds them until pickup and removal,” he said. The trap is buried in the ground with an anchor and scented or baited to attract the nuisance animal. “It is illegal to relocate a coyote, so the animal has to be destroyed once trapped.”
Jackson’s price ranges from $100 per day and up, depending on your location and the neighborhood dynamic. He charges whether an animal is trapped or not.
For more information on coyotes and other nuisance animals, visit the DNR website, dnr.sc.gov. Go to the nuisance animal link and click on the animal you want to know more about. The website also lists the names and numbers of area NWCOs. For Lancaster County, go to region 2 and then scroll down to Lancaster.