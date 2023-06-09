LANCASTER — Mr. Henry Zedrick “Zeddie” Williams, 71, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home.
LANCASTER — Mr. Henry Zedrick “Zeddie” Williams, 71, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 17, 1951, the son of the late Ralph and Betty Williams.
He was married to Barbara Rutledge. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and the University of South Carolina at Columbia, with a bachelor of business degree. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees. He was a weight lifter and an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish and hike. He loved to dance and learned to shag at an early age. He and Barbara attended as many of the SOS events at Ocean Drive they could for years. He was an industrial electrician supervisor and worked for PPM (which changed names multiple times), for more than 40 years at Bowater, now New Indy. In his three-and-a-half-year battle with Stage 4 lung cancer, he readily volunteered for research in efforts to help future cancer patients in their therapy treatments.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Williams will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at First United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Neal Woods, Larry Helm and Tommy Howell officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rutledge; brother Fred Williams and his wife, Cheryl: two stepsons, Tommy Howell (Stephanie) and Michael Howell (Mandi); six grandchildren, Natalie Miles (Kevin), Justin Howell, Payton Howell (fiance, Andrew Ellis), Michael Anderson Howell (Victoria Helms), Gracie Howell and Noah Fields; three great-grandchildren, Lawson Miles, Mila Miles and Cohen Ellis.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at First United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Gay St./P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721; or Great Falls Second Baptist, P.O. Box 515, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Williams