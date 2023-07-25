A Monroe, N.C., man died after a car accident last week in Lancaster County.
Timothy Ryan Cox, 48, died after a single-vehicle wreck about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, on Rocky River Road, a in Lancaster.
Lance Cpl. William Bennett with the S.C. Highway Patrol reported that Cox ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned off the left side of the road.
Cox was not wearing his seat belt, and was ejected from the 1994 Jeep Wrangler. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Bennett said Cox was taken to MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese said Cox was flown to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia on Friday, July 21, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The accident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
