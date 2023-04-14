Agencies work together to share the importance of proper disposal of drugs for National Prescription Take Back Day. Since 2010, the program has disposed of almost 17 million pounds of prescription drugs across the nation.
As we continue to face the opioid epidemic, fighting it should be a shared mission for all of us in Lancaster County. It has the potential to affect everyone.
On Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lancaster County’s Coalition for Healthy Youth, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster Police Department will team up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to host an event that will allow for the proper disposal of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted medications.
It is through our partnerships and collaborations that we are able to host such events, but we need you.
For this upcoming Take Back Day, we will have three drop-off sites for your convenience. Please join us at one of the following locations:
• Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land
• Lancaster Police Department, 405 E. Arch Street, Lancaster
• Kershaw Town Hall, 113 S. Hampton St., Kershaw
We encourage all citizens to safely store medications while they are being taken, and then to properly dispose of any unused or expired medications once treatment is completed. Studies show year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often by stealing them from someone’s home medicine cabinet.
The DEA hosts its National Drug Take Back Day events each April and October.
Lancaster County has four permanent drop boxes available for medicine disposal year-round. They are at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 1520 Pageland Highway, Lancaster; the sheriff’s substations at 1821 Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land and 113 S. Hampton St. in Kershaw, and at the Lancaster Police Department, 405 E. Arch St. These drop boxes cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Take Back Day provides an opportunity for all residents to join our fight.
The victims of this epidemic have been spread across all races, all ages and all socioeconomic statuses, so it is necessary for us all to play a small role in a big fight.
Terri Lee is prevention coordinator at Counseling Services of Lancaster.