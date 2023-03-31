This letter comes in response to the prioritization of your budget goals for the upcoming fiscal year during your March 8 meeting. I noticed that there was no mention of homelessness in either your must do, should do or could do goals.
I would argue that this omission places the city of Lancaster in an inadequate position in its efforts to address the issues confronting its homeless population.
Homelessness in Lancaster is not an easy fix, as it is in no other city, but in the absence of immediate, significant and positive steps, the city of Lancaster will inevitably find itself in the position of dehumanizing, rather than helping, those who are on the streets.
Therefore, I would argue that addressing homelessness is such a widespread issue that it falls equally in each of your three categories. It is not something to be ignored. It is something that Lancaster City Council could do, should do and must do.
Lancaster City Council must create a system to identify the chronically homeless and match them to appropriate affordable housing. It benefits us all to break the homeless cycle, one person and one family at a time.
Rev. Dr. Paulette L. Leak
Mount Zion AME Zion Church pastor
Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless advocacy committee chair