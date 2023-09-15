Mr. Yvonne “Vernon” Shropshire, 63, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Vernon was the son of the late James “JB” and Nettie Ann Miller Shropshire.
Vernon leaves fond memories to one daughter, Tasia L. Seegars; one granddaughter, Taliyah Southern; one sister, Linda R. Wilson; one stepsister, Shanita Doster; and one aunt, Sarah Christine Miller of Lancaster.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stewart Funeral Home, with burial in the Highland Heights Cemetery in Kershaw. Viewing will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Sign the online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.