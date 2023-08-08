The sixth annual Phillip Knight Memorial provided another exciting night of racing action Saturday, Aug. 5, with 126 race cars at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
The SCDRA Hornets provided the race of the night, as Zach Slone, Jacob Bright and Carl Cole put on a classic show all race long.
Bright took the lead as the green flag dropped with Slone and Cole right in his tire tracks. Slone started racing Bright side-by-side for numerous laps, while Cole pushed both drivers, trying to decide which one to follow.
During the later stages of the race, Slone finally took control of the lead and went on to pick up the win.
Top 5: Sloan, Chris Baker, Gage McManus and Cole
In the Pure Stock main event, as soon as the green flag dropped, Tyler Parker took control of the lead and pulled away for the win.
Top 5: Parker, Pebo Johnson, Brent McAteer, Chris Fincher and Colby Waits
Steve Blackburn won again in the Blue Ridge Outlaw Late Model race, but he had to earn it as Nathan Walker and Brandon Dockery gave him a run for the $3,000 payday all race long.
Top 5: Blackburn, Walker, Dockery, Scott Shirey and Timbo Mangum
There was a massive wreck in the opening lap of the Thunder Bomber race. Multiple drivers were involved the crash in turns three and four. When the green flag dropped to restart the race, Benji Knight pulled away and take home another Phillip Knight Memorial win.
Top 5: Knight, Tyler Parker, Dwayne Ray, Isaac Thomas and James Cook
The Crate Sportsman vs. Renegade event was another instant classic at another Phillip Knight Memorial race. As soon as the green flag dropped, James Marion took control of the lead, while Kade Langley gave chase. Langley pressured Marion lap after lap, trying to get a run on him to take over first place. During the later stages of the race, Langley finally got the good run he needed and went on to pick up the win.
Top 5: Langley, Marion, Andrew Baker, Benji Knight and Nick Milstead
In the Crown Vics, Brian Carswell dominated on his way to the victory.
Top 5: Carswell, Steven Herring, Jeff Lamb, T.J. Slack and Nick Johnson
In the FWD Powder Puff event, Madison Lhuillier took control of the lead when Kayli Wallace’s car developed problems. Lhuillier held off a hard-charging Tiffany Herring to win.
Top 5: Lhuillier, Herring, Kenzie Roccia, Jennifer Hough and Wallace
The Open V8 Powder Puff had the finish of the night. As the laps ticked off, Savanna Parker took control of the lead, searching for her second straight Phillip Knight Memorial Open V8 Powder Puff win.
Parker stayed in control until the last lap, when Amanda Bigham got up on the wheel and hit the gas to run Parker down. Exiting turn four, there was a drag race to the finish line. As both drivers would hit the gas hard, Bigham came away with the win at the finish line by less than a bumper.
Top 5: Bigham, Parker, Deb Mobley, Amberlynn Blackmon and Jamee Johnson