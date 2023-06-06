UNION — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball 6U Rookie League All-Stars are on a tear to open the District 5 tournament at Union’s Timken Sports Complex.
The Lancaster stars are 2-0 in the postseason after rolling to a 17-2 win over Cherokee on Monday, June 5.
Lancaster opened play Saturday, June 3, with a 15-5 win over District 2 Boiling Springs.
The 6U tournament features a coach-pitch format.
In the 15-run win over Cherokee, Lancaster captured the victory in three innings. The Lancaster rookie stars bolted to a 7-0 lead after one inning and held a 10-2 spread after two frames.
Noah Croxton led Lancaster with three hits. Wyle Allen, Jayden Robinson, Sawyer Lehman, J.J. Kennedy, Reid Blackmon and Colton Thomas each had two hits.
Thomas’ plate production included a home run. He also had a solid game at shortstop with three assists on the night.
Cherokee, in its three innings, had only four hits.
The Lancaster rookie stars opened play, rolling to the 15-5 win over Boiling Springs on Saturday afternoon.
The game was halted after four innings, due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Robinson and Croxton each had three hits. Rhett Melton supplied the power, belting a home run.
The Lancaster stars, who had a bye Sunday, returned to Union on Tuesday, June 6, for a pair of games.
Lancaster faced D2 at 6 p.m. Tuesday and then battled Cherokee in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Two Lancaster stars’ wins Tuesday will earn them the district crown and a bid to the state tournament in Orangeburg, where play begins June 24.
A year ago, the Lancaster Dixie rookie stars finished as the district runner-up and earned a bid to the state tournament in Orangeburg, where they finished third in the state field.
D2 of Boiling Springs is the defending Dixie Baseball Rookie League state champion.
The Lancaster Dixie Baseball Rookie League stars coaching staff includes Joel Allen, Lael Allen, Shawn Thomas, Keli Thomas and Garrett Johnson.
Other local teams
In addition to the Rookie League stars, two other Lancaster Dixie Baseball All-Star teams will be in action starting Saturday, June 10.
The Lancaster Dixie Baseball Ozone stars, led by Brian McManus, open play in the district tournament at the Wylie Park Complex in Lancaster on Saturday. The tourney runs to June 17.
The Lancaster AA stars, guided by Phillip Melton, will play in the district tournament in Fort Mill, where play also opens June 10 and continues to June 17.