LANCASTER — DeLee Garner Ballard, 77, died Aug. 13, 2023.
Born July 22, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Wilton Garner and Dorothy Lovingood Garner. She was the wife of Willis “Will” Franklin Ballard Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Will Ballard; her daughters, LeSheay Burchfield and Carrie Lee Mabry; Will’s daughters, Mary Elizabeth Lyles (Alan) and Jennifer Page (Tim); 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, DeLinda Ensley (Al); brother, DeWayne Garner (Nancy).
Celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at First United Methodist Church. Visitation following service.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of DeLee Ballard.