NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Ms. Paulette Elizabeth McDonald Rudd, 67, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023.
She was born April 23, 1955, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James McDonald and Bernice Moak McDonald. Paulette was a very sweet, kind and loving person, who loved and enjoyed her family.
Ms. Rudd is survived by her son, Wayne Broome (Sharon); her daughter, Paula Easter; three grandchildren, Brittney Broome, Brandon Eargle and Breanna Eargle; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Jimmy McDonald (Cyndi); four sisters, Dianne Carnes (Ned), Becky Wooten, Beulah Newman (Ken) and Deborah Mangum (Lawson); and a large extended family.
Ms. Rudd was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Bill Wooten.
The celebration of life service for Ms. Rudd will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Jesse Adams. Burial will follow at Westside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to McLeod Hospice, P.O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Ms. Paulette Rudd.