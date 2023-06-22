While Lancaster County School District remains on fiscal watch until at least December 2023, recently obtained  documents show multiple lapses in communication from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) during the declaration and recovery process.

LCSD Chief Financial Officer Jatana Norris has remained adamant that the district has done everything asked by SCDE to remedy financial concerns. The current fiscal watch designation is the lowest level of concern, but it has lingered for three years, despite changes made by the district.