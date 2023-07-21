Exciting community news! On July 17, it was released that Open Space Institute has secured an option to purchase 600 acres of land that was originally slated for development along Van Wyck Road in Lancaster County.
I am proud to be a part of the local leadership team that worked behind the scenes as this was put together with the family that has owned the land for over 100 years.
This beautiful property has over one mile of Catawba River frontage that will now be preserved and never developed.
The Catawba Nation has used clay from this site for over 6,000 years in their pottery, which can be found both at the Smithsonian and the Louvre.
Upon completion of the purchase, the land will become part of the S. C. State Park Network.
In the past year, a new local conservation group, Indian Land Green, was formed in our community with a focus on trails, green space, conservation, health and wellness, and youth education. I am excited to watch this develop, as we now will be able to provide additional local leadership and financial support to this once-in-a-lifetime project and resource for our community and state.
“South Carolina is committed to preserving and protecting our culturally significant lands to ensure that present and future generations can appreciate and enjoy our state’s natural wonders,” said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. “This collaborative effort to safeguard this historic property will add to
our thriving network of state parks and, in doing so, will allow us to pay tribute to the remarkable history of the Catawba Nation and its many contributions to South Carolina.”
Special thanks also go to Rep. Brandon Newton, the Arras Foundation, Lancaster County Council members and the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce for their assistance in helping Open Space Institute secure this option to purchase this property. Additional thanks go to the Nisbet family, the Catawba Nation and S.C. Parks, Recreation & Tourism, as they all worked so well together to make this a reality and protect this land for generations to come.
Republican Mike Neese represents District 44 in the S.C. House.