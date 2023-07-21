Exciting community news! On July 17, it was released that Open Space Institute has secured an option to purchase 600 acres of land that was originally slated for development along Van Wyck Road in Lancaster County.

I am proud to be a part of the local leadership team that worked behind the scenes as this was put together with the family that has owned the land for over 100 years.

Republican Mike Neese represents District 44 in the S.C. House.