Kershaw Town Council voted unanimously to reward the loyalty of its long-term employees with longevity service bonuses.
Town Administrator Ryan McLemore explained the bonuses.
“We have discussed over the last year or so things we can do for our employees,” he said. “We want to recognize those who have been with us for quite some time, and monetary bonuses are a great way to do that.”
Longevity service bonuses will be awarded for every five years of continuous service of eligible employment with the town. Continuous service will be calculated based on the employee’s last date of hire through Dec. 31 of the fifth consecutive year of service and every fifth year of continuous service thereafter. Temporary and seasonal workers will not receive the bonuses.
If employees leave the town during the year, other than for retirement, they are not eligible for the bonuses.
The bonuses are as follows:
• Five years of continuous service, $250
• 10 years of continuous service, $500
• 15 years of continuous service, $750
• 20 years of continuous service, $1,000
• 25 years of continuous service, $1,250
•30 years of continuous service, $1,500
• 35 years of continuous service, $1,750
• 40 years of continuous service, $2,000
• 45 years of continuous service, $2,250
• 50 years of continuous service, $2,500
• 55 years of continuous service, $2,750
• 60 years of continuous service, $3,000
The town will award the bonuses each year at the annual Christmas party to those who meet the eligibility requirements.
Part-time employees will receive 50% of the amounts listed above. For example, for five years of continuous service, a part-time employee would receive $125. For 10 years of continuous service, $250, and so on.
For current employees who are between five-year increments, the town will retroactively honor those at the end of this calendar year for the most recent milestone.
After this year, awards will be given only on employees’ five-year anniversaries. For example, an employee who has served the town full-time for 11, 12, 13 or 14 continuous years by Dec. 31, 2023, will receive the 10-year bonus of $500. A part-time employee would receive $250. Their next bonus will be on their 15th year of continuous service and every five years after that.