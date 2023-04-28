The Lancaster County Council of the Arts has opened the application process for its $750 academic scholarship for incoming college freshmen.
The scholarship is sponsored by the LCCA Board of Directors and presented to a high school senior residing in Lancaster County, graduating in the 2022-23 school year.
The student must be accepted as a full-time undergraduate student at a fully accredited college, university or technical college. The LCCA prefers the recipient to major in at least one of the following arts areas: dance, literature, music, theater, folk and traditional arts, or visual arts, though it is not a requirement in order to be considered.
The selected recipient must demonstrate ability, knowledge and need in the application, and must have met admission requirements and been accepted to the institution of their choice.
The application is divided into two parts: part one to be completed by a guidance counselor and part two to be completed by the student. Incomplete applications will not be considered by the review panel.
The deadline for the application and all supporting materials is 3 p.m. Friday, May 12. All materials can be submitted online via the LCCA’s website, www.artslancaster.com.
Scholarship decisions will be made and applicants notified in June.
To access the application and learn more information on how the applications will be ranked, visit the LCCA’s website, www.artslancaster.com.