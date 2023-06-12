Despite coming up short against the Springfield Greenwave as a team, the Lancaster Piranhas did crown some winners in their meet against the Fort Mill neighborhood team.
Springfield won 432-137 over Lancaster on June 8, but the Piranhas were able to swim well in several events.
Springfield won all eight relay events. Individual winners for Lancaster were:
Madison Faulkenberry – girls 11-12, 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly
Anna Peterson – girls 9-10, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke
Dylan Caenepeel – boys 9-10, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly
Violet Fleming – girls 5-10, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard butterfly
Benjamin Farnum – boys 7-8, 25-yard breaststroke