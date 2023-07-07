LANCASTER — The Rev. Robert Carroll Arant, 82, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
He was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Kershaw.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of the Rev. Arant was held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin officiating.
The Rev. Arant is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hyatt Arant; son, Bobby Arant; daughter, Susan Rape; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. July 7 at Antioch Baptist Church.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of the Rev. Arant.