LANNWS-09-02-23 UW BED RACE

Lights, camera, action: Watch out for high-speed beds rolling down Main Street in Lancaster next month. The United Way of Lancaster County’s Bed Race is in production for another fantastic run.

Bed Race 2023 will premiere at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21 with the Parade of Beds. This year’s release will include a golf cart parade, bouncy houses and food trucks for a star-studded event you will want to attend. This will be a great afternoon for the family and everyone is invited.