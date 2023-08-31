Lights, camera, action: Watch out for high-speed beds rolling down Main Street in Lancaster next month. The United Way of Lancaster County’s Bed Race is in production for another fantastic run.
Bed Race 2023 will premiere at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21 with the Parade of Beds. This year’s release will include a golf cart parade, bouncy houses and food trucks for a star-studded event you will want to attend. This will be a great afternoon for the family and everyone is invited.
The theme for the 2023 Bed Race is “Lights, Camera, Action!” and teams are encouraged to go all out representing their favorite movie with their bed design, costumes and music.
The United Way fully expects to see T-rexes and T-Birds, Mean Girls and Lost Boys, and so many other iconic movie moments in the parade. Teams decide, and then they get busy.
Start preparing your cast of characters to win this race. Registration premiered Sept. 1. Teams of five can represent a business, church or club to contend for the trophy.
The 2023 Bed Race features bracket-style competitions, with trophies and bragging rights, in two divisions: Fun Prix, featuring decorated beds and racers in movie-themed costumes, and a Competition Division, featuring no-frills beds with no costumes required.
Each team uses one “driver” and four racers to get their bed under the checkered flag first.
All teams can vie for the People’s Choice Award.
Teams do not have to build their beds; one is included in the registration fee.
Team registration for all divisions is due by Oct. 6. More information, registration and a complete list of regulations can be found at www.uwaylcsc.org. Look for the Bed Race 2023 tab on the menu.
There is no registration or ticket charge for spectators. Bouncy houses and food trucks will be onsite, as will United Way’s nonprofit partner agencies and other nonprofit service providers.
All monies raised through this event will benefit the local United Way, which supports 17 partner agencies and eight local programs that improve the lives of the residents of Lancaster County.
Get your team together and start training and creating, or just come enjoy this great community event as we #LiveUnitedLCSC #BackAndBedderThanEver.