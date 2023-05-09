LANCASTER — Mrs. Lana Jean Demby Lucas, 63, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023.
She was born Jan. 31, 1960, in Columbia, a daughter of Betty Davis Demby and the late John Edward Demby. She was the wife of Jody Michael Lucas.
Jean loved to read and do puzzle books and go to the beach. She made a big celebration with every holiday and always celebrated with her family. Jean was very family-oriented and loved her family big. She read her Bible every day. Jean was of the Baptist faith and was very strong in her walk with Christ.
Jean is survived by her husband of 10 years, Jody Lucas; her son, Christopher Twitty; her daughter, Amanda Catoe (Wayne); five grandchildren, Kody Twitty (Alexus), Evan Twitty, Jazzmin Twitty, Carson Catoe and Braxton Deese; and one great-grandchild, Kolton Twitty; her mother, Betty Demby; a sister, Julie Joyner (Wayne); her two nieces, Brandy Deese and Gina Walters (Lance); great-nieces and nephews, Jayden Walters, Kree Walters, Lakin Walters and Kade Walters; and a large extended family.
Jean was preceded in death by her father, John Demby; her brother, Edward Dennis Demby; and her sister, Laura Denise Demby.
The celebration of life service for Jean will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Abney Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Scott Robinson and Jeff Williams. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Burgess Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Jean’s daughter, Amanda Catoe.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Jean Lucas.