LANNWS-07-29-23 ANGELA MCCROREY

Angela McCrorey, far right, smiles after receiving recognition at the June 13 school board of trustees meeting with a trustees award plaque. She invited the members of her staff in attendance to join her at the front for a group photo.

 Haley Jones

Angela McCrorey was named the state’s 2023 Food Service Director of the Year by the S.C. School Nutrition Association (SNA). She has been the Lancaster County School District’s food services director for almost 10 years.

“Research shows children receive their healthiest meals at school, thanks to the tireless efforts of school nutrition professionals,” said SCSNA President Donna Davis. “South Carolina’s school nutrition teams serve students so much more than school breakfast and lunch — they also work hard to make the cafeteria a warm, welcoming place for students to relax and recharge each day.”