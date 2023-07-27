Angela McCrorey was named the state’s 2023 Food Service Director of the Year by the S.C. School Nutrition Association (SNA). She has been the Lancaster County School District’s food services director for almost 10 years.
“Research shows children receive their healthiest meals at school, thanks to the tireless efforts of school nutrition professionals,” said SCSNA President Donna Davis. “South Carolina’s school nutrition teams serve students so much more than school breakfast and lunch — they also work hard to make the cafeteria a warm, welcoming place for students to relax and recharge each day.”
Members of McCrorey’s staff nominated her for the award, and highlighted her skills in negotiation, management, sales, strategic planning and business development to award judges.
“I was very surprised,” McCrorey said. “Your district has to nominate (you), so everybody kept a secret that they were nominating me.”
“Over the years that I’ve been a director, for almost 18 years, I’ve worked with a lot of great directors that have retired and just knowing a lot of them, none of them ever won this award,” she said.
“Mrs. McCrorey was commended for her consistent support of the school food service staff to excel in their profession and her determination to make sure every student receives safe and nutritious meals,” according to an SCSNA release.
McCrorey leads a team of 22 managers and one assistant manager across the district. She also manages four field supervisors, two administrative assistants, one nutritionist and 180 regular operators.
McCrorey’s administrative assistant, Sharon Thomas, who nominated her, said that her department is challenged with keeping up with all of the food allergies in the district, coupled with all the meals served daily. She also said that while there are a number of students in the district that have severe food allergies, McCrorey’s organizational system makes for lighter work.
“A board member commended Ms. McCrorey and her staff for the job they did this past year,” Thomas said. “Ms. McCrorey frequently provides updates and communication to the school board on relevant topics. In addition, she has a close working relationship with the superintendent and the cabinet staff.”
Before coming to Lancaster County, McCrorey was the food services director for Chester County for eight years and a patient services manager at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
“I have a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition,” said McCrorey, who noted that she started out in clinical nutrition. “Part of my graduate rotation was in child nutrition for about six weeks. I liked it, but none of those jobs were available because people didn’t leave.”
Now that McCrorey gets to work with children’s nutrition each day, she said her favorite dishes to prepare are tacos and spaghetti, because her cafeterias use the freshest ingredients and prepare both from scratch.
“I can’t believe this is the first year she’s won it, because I think she’s been food service director of the year a lot of years — every year,” said district Chief Operating Officer Lydia Quinn at the June 13 school board meeting.
“She does a great job. She works hard for our kids (and) she works hard for her employees,” Quinn said. “I bet you if you talk to other food service directors across the state, you’ll find out they’re calling her to find out what to do next.”
McCrorey will be officially recognized Oct. 14 at the annual SCSNA Conference in Myrtle Beach.