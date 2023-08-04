LANNWS-08-05-23 IL CAPITOL RIOT

The Robinson family of Indian Land takes part in the Jan. 5 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Linwood Jr. (green), Benjamin (red) and Brittany (blue) summon the crowd, while Linwood Sr. (yellow) approaches.

 U.S. District Court documents

Four Indian Land family members will serve jail time for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Linwood Alan Robinson Sr., Linwood Alan Robinson Jr., Brittany Nicole Robinson and Benjamin Scott Robinson sentenced after hearings on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3, at the D.C. appellate court.