Four Indian Land family members will serve jail time for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Linwood Alan Robinson Sr., Linwood Alan Robinson Jr., Brittany Nicole Robinson and Benjamin Scott Robinson sentenced after hearings on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3, at the D.C. appellate court.
Robinson Sr., 59, and Robinson Jr., 39, were each sentenced to two months in prison. Benjamin Robinson, 29, was sentenced to four months in prison, and Brittany Robinson, 29, was sentenced to one month in prison. Brittany and Linwood Robinson Jr. are married.
All four family members pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges April 13. Among those charges were “parading, picketing and demonstrating in a Capitol building.” That charge carries the possibility of a fine of up to $5,000 and six months in jail.
All four were also charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building. A teenage family member who also participated in the Jan. 6 event was not charged.
As seen on Capitol CCTV footage, the Robinson family were some of the frontrunners during the protest. They entered the Capitol about five minutes after the first people breached the building, and were seen in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office, according to FBI documents by agent Robert M. Hamilton with the Columbia Field Office of Joint Terrorism.
Benjamin Robinson was given the longest sentence, due to his being “engaged in violence when he kicked at the Speaker’s Lobby door even after police officers inside the House Chamber had drawn their weapons and prepared to shoot the invading mob,” said prosecutors in their sentencing memo.
In court documents, Robinson Sr. “likened his plans to march to the Capitol building to historic marches organized by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” on page 21 of the Government’s Consolidated Sentencing Memorandum.
The Robinsons are among the 23 South Carolinians who have been charged for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.