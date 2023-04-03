Marianne Williamson, the first Democrat to announce her bid for the White House in the 2024 primary, visited the Daily Grind Coffee Bar in Lancaster last Wednesday afternoon.
Nearly 30 people ranging in age from 21 to 70 crowded into the coffee shop March 29 to hear Williamson outline her progressive agenda. Among the attendees were ministers, political activists and young adults.
Williamson shared her vision for America and her reason for running.
“America is 6 inches from the cliff when it comes to the state of our democracy and the state of our people,” she said. “Six inches.”
She pulled no punches about how to correct the course – disrupt the status quo.
“We have to make that U-turn,” she said. “Start by electing a president who will say what is true and give the president the full power of the presidency – issue executive orders, choose heads of agencies and influence Congress.”
Williamson said a president should use the bully pulpit, a phrase coined by President Theodore Roosevelt, that refers to the position that provides an opportunity to speak out and be heard.
Williamson is furious that so many in America are in need.
Quoting from the Rand Corp., she said, “The last 48 years was characterized by a massive transfer of wealth with $50 trillion moving from the bottom 90% to the top 1%.”
Williamson said 40% of Americans live with constant daily economic struggle and 60% are living from paycheck to paycheck. “And most cannot absorb a $400 unexpected expenditure,” she added.
Economic reform is needed to correct the “sociopathic economic system,” Williamson said. “The status quo will not disrupt itself.”
The economy is working pretty well for one-fifth of Americans, she said.
“That 20% is on an economically enchanted island that is surrounded by a vast sea of human despair,” Williamson said. “It is unacceptable in the richest country in the world.”
Her platform
Williamson’s platform includes strong support for universal health care, green energy, free college tuition and a living wage — things offered in most other advanced democracies. She also supports labor rights, police reform, gay rights, gun safety laws, social justice and providing reparations to descendants of slaves.
She said that two of the biggest threats to the United States are white supremacy and the modern economic system that values short-term profits over people and the environment.
Williamson views the fascist threat from the far right as very real, but said a fascist takeover can be prevented if democracy delivers its blessings.
She said restoring democracy to the people begins by electing a president not controlled by the corporate aristocracy of big banks, oil companies, pharmaceutical industries and military defense contractors.
Williamson said that every generation has its own call to answer in order to form a more perfect union. In the past, Americans have successfully corrected its course through abolitionists, women suffragists and the civil rights movement.
“They rose up, and now it’s our turn,” she said.
South Carolina’s role
Williamson's speech was positive, inclusive and free of name-calling. She ended on a positive note, reminding attendees that everything in our democracy is not broken.
“We have been talking a lot about where America has gone wrong, but I don’t take it for granted that we can be here to talk like this,” Williamson said.
That right is not available in Iran, Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia, she noted. We the people still have the power here, Williamson said.
“For those of you here in South Carolina, I am sure you know how important you are in this country, particularly right now,” she said.
The Democratic National Committee rearranged the primary calendar, making the Palmetto State the first to vote in the Democratic primary on Feb. 3, 2024.
Her background
Williamson, 70, is a spiritual leader and bestselling author. Her first book was “A Return to Love” (1992) and her latest book, “A Politics of Love,” was published in 2019.
Williamson ran in the crowded presidential field of 2020, but ended her campaign before the nominating contests.
For four decades, Williamson has worked for political and social change. She founded several nonprofits, including Project Angel Food, which provides meals and compassion to people suffering from serious illness. Two decades ago, she founded The Peace Alliance, a national nonprofit that works on domestic and international peace building. A decade ago, she established Sister Giant, which is dedicated to creating deeper conversations about politics and increasing women’s involvement in government.
Her lifetime of work has been reaching out to those not served by past policies, but says that is not enough.
“No amount of private charity can compensate for a basic lack of social justice,” Williamson said.
Daily Grind as host
Sarah Castagna, manager of The Daily Grind, was excited about the coffee shop serving as a campaign stop.
“We are so very happy to be hosting this, which is our first big event,” she said. “This is very exciting and it is awesome that the Daily Grind gets to be part of community events like this.”
Katie Crosby, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party, said she welcomes South Carolina’s new position as the first in the nation to vote in the primary.
“Wednesday’s crowded coffee shop meeting shows that voters here are taking their responsibility seriously,” she said. “My hope is that the opportunity to meet presidential candidates will energize folks and increase voter turnout.”
A small group of young attendees gathered around Williamson to say their hope for the future aligned with hers – social and environmental justice, reparations, reproductive rights and gay rights, and more gun control.
USCL professor Lauren Thomas appreciates Williamson’s approach.
“It was helpful for me to hear her remind us that we have done harder things than this as a nation,” she said. “We have gone through a lot of things and we have come around. We should not be shy about having deeper conversations and we can come out stronger.”
For more information on Williamson, visit marianne24.com.