RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — An Indian Land fisherman died June 20 after he fell from a boat into the Holston River in Grainger County, Tenn.
Robert Skipper Cogan, 75, fell overboard from a drift boat while on a guided trout fishing trip with another fisherman, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The incident occurred downstream of Smoky Island near Mary Lane in Rutledge.
The fishing guide entered the water and was able to pull Cogan to the shore, where he performed CPR until Grainger County EMS arrived and took over.
However, efforts to revive Cogan were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed, and the incident remains under investigation, according to the TWRA.
This is the 14th fatal boating accident in Tennessee this year.