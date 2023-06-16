LANSPTS-06-17-23 JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL

Kershaw’s Landon Holden looks to apply a tag to Lancaster’s Ethan Bufford during their junior Legion game June 14.

 Eric Rowell

The Lancaster Post 31 American Legion junior baseball team evened its record at 3-3, completing a sweep of the Kershaw Eagles junior team.

The Lancaster juniors, 0-3 to open the second week of regular-season play, reeled off three straight wins over Kershaw in as many days.