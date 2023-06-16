The Lancaster Post 31 American Legion junior baseball team evened its record at 3-3, completing a sweep of the Kershaw Eagles junior team.
The Lancaster juniors, 0-3 to open the second week of regular-season play, reeled off three straight wins over Kershaw in as many days.
Lancaster capped the diamond run with a 5-2 win over the Eagles, a first-year entry into Legion play, at Eggleton Field on Wednesday, June 14.
Lancaster, which had won 16-15 and 8-7 heading into game three, opened the third game with three runs in the home half of the first inning.
Anthony Twitty highlighted Lancaster’s first inning with a two-run single. For the game, Twitty was 1-1 with two walks and two RBIs.
Jeremy Dawkins led the Lancaster offense with two hits, a stolen base and scored a run.
P-31 led 4-0 after two innings on the way to the three-run win.
Dylan Good earned the win, going six innings and striking out seven, allowing only one run.
“We refocused and came back well to get three tough wins, two by one run, this week,” said Lancaster junior Legion coach Blake Barron. “We had a tough start with three losses last week, but came back this week.”
Landon Holden led the Eagles with two hits, an RBI and two stolen bases. Collin Patterson and Landon McManus each had a hit and scored a run.
Lancaster posted an 8-7 win Tuesday night at Andrew Jackson High School, home of the Eagles junior team.
Trenton Trotter went four innings, allowing a hit and fanned five. Spencer Sims, who scored the winning run in Lancaster’s 16-15 comeback win at Eggleton Field on Monday night, notched the save.
Sims led the offense with two hits and an RBI. Derrion Shannon had a hit and two RBIs.
Deuce Truesdale, Ja’Nivy McFadden, Dawkins and Trotter each had a hit.