Barbara Griffin Williams, 76, of Kershaw, passed away Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023, at her home.
Born in Union County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Griffin and Effie Usher Griffin. She retired from Kanawha Insurance Co. and was a member of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. Mrs. Williams was an avid reader. She loved going to the beach, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her day trips to Lake Wateree and grilling outdoors. She loved her dog, Cooper, and enjoyed spending time with him. Mrs. Williams was a George Strait music fan.
She is survived by her loving husband, Frederick E. Williams of 51-and-a-half years; her son, Joseph F. Williams and his wife, Michelle; her daughter, Jennifer W. Ridings and her husband, Mike; six grandchildren, Ari, Evan, Ethan, Talan, Owen and Colin; her sister-in-law, Wilma Griffin and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Heath Allen Griffin; and her sister, Mildred Cuthbertson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Williams will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. The Revs. Dr. Jason T. Moss and Ronnie Hinson will officiate. A burial committal service will follow in Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the committal service in the cemetery.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Mrs. Williams may be made to Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.