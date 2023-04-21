Barbara Griffin Williams, 76, of Kershaw, passed away Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023, at her home.

Born in Union County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Griffin and Effie Usher Griffin. She retired from Kanawha Insurance Co. and was a member of Kershaw Second Baptist Church. Mrs. Williams was an avid reader. She loved going to the beach, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her day trips to Lake Wateree and grilling outdoors. She loved her dog, Cooper, and enjoyed spending time with him. Mrs. Williams was a George Strait music fan.

