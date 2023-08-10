Lancaster County experienced two bouts of severe weather this week on Monday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 9. Heavy winds, pouring rain and power outages were common throughout the county.
Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management, said he recommends people be weather-aware by consistently checking weather apps on their phone.
Monday night’s storm caused a couple thousand power outages, which were resolved the same day.
“There were probably 2,000 to 3,000 people on the Duke system out at different times on Monday,” Player said. “Lynches River had about 2,000 out at one point, as the storm wind (started). Both of them were able to get most of their outages, within reason, back on with some repairs.”
“In South Carolina and Lancaster, in particular, it’s not unusual to have thunderstorms pop up, (and) it’s not unusual to have severe thunderstorms,” Player said.
But he said Monday’s storm was more characteristic of the springtime tornado season, usually in March or April. Player said straight-line winds are not typical during summertime storms.
Player said while these storms may have passed, it’s smart for Lancaster residents to prepare in case of additional storms. Preparation includes keeping food items that can be consumed without cooking, like shelf-stable items. Additionally, he suggests having plenty of bottled water, should the faucets stop working.
“When people lose power, they need to, of course, leave their freezer closed as possible and their refrigerator closed, so they can keep those going,” Player said. “Keep the cool air inside to protect your foodstuffs.
“Those of us who were here during Hurricane Hugo, the power was off anywhere from a day or two, depending on where you were located, all the way up to 15 days,” Player said. “I think it was the longest time period anywhere in the county before people got their power back.”