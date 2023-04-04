Baseball
Indian Land: Indian Land completed a sweep of Region 3-4A opponent South Pointe High School with a 13-0 win in six innings due to the mercy rule on Friday, March 31, in Rock Hill.
The shutout win put Indian Land at 9-0 in region play.
Carter Barrett notched the win, going five innings and striking out 10. He allowed a hit and two walks.
Johnny Compton led the Warriors with two hits, including a double, two RBIs and scored a run. Austin Quinn belted a solo homer, scored a run, drove in two runs and had a sacrifice fly.
Logan Sulli supplied a hit, an RBI, two walks and scored a run. Jacob Letterman had a hit, an RBI, a walk and scored twice. Tristan Yesh had a hit, an RBI, a walk and scored a run. Kazmierczak registered a hit and scored a run.
Buford: On Friday, March 31, Buford High School built a 3-0 lead after three innings on the way to a 3-0 home win over North Central High in Region 5-2A.
Brody Sanders led the Jackets with a double, triple and two RBIs. Eli Sistare had two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Trey Ewing had a hit and an RBI.
Hunter Gainey earned the win in six innings of work, whiffing six and yielding no runs, no walks and three hits. Tanner Sellers went one frame, allowing two hits to cap the shutout.
Lancaster: On Friday, March 31, Lancaster High School dropped an 11-1 loss in six innings due to the mercy rule to host Catawba Ridge High in the Region 3-4A series finale.
Parker McGee had a hit and Tony Shannon drove in a run for Lancaster.
McGee, in three innings, took the loss, giving up six runs, five earned, six hits and two walks. He fanned two.
Softball
Buford: The Buford Yellow Jackets softball team beat Andrew Jackson, 11-1, on Friday, March 31.
Aspen King and Riley McManus each went 2-3. King had three RBIs for Buford and McManus had two RBIs to lead them at the plate. Buford had 10 hits in the game.
Buford's Laney Allen went four innings for the win, allowing three hits and walking one, while striking out 10.
Andrew Jackson got just four hits in the loss and made five errors in the field. Savanna Parker led the Lady Vols, going 2-3 with an RBI.
Soccer
Indian Land: The Indian Land boys soccer team lost to Northwestern High School, 4-3, in penalty kicks after ending overtime tied at 1-1. Indian Land is now 4-2 in Region 3-4A play with the Thursday, March 30 loss.
The Indian Land girls soccer team shut out Northwestern, 11-0, on Friday, March 31 to improve to 7-0 in region play.
Buford: The Buford girls soccer team beat Chester High School, 8-0, on Friday. March 31. Buford is now 8-1 on the season.
The Lady Jackets were led by McKenzie Bundy with three goals in the win. Also scoring goals were Emma Thompson, Alaina Anderson, Kendall Bohn and Reese Sutton.