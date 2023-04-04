LANSPTS-04-05-23 SPRING ROUNDUP

Buford High School's Ava Vincent lays down a bunt during the Lady Jackets' game at Andrew Jackson High on Friday, March 31.

 Gwynn Leaird

Baseball

Indian Land: Indian Land completed a sweep of Region 3-4A opponent South Pointe High School with a 13-0 win in six innings due to the mercy rule on Friday, March 31, in Rock Hill.

Trending Videos