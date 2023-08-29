LANCASTER — Mrs. Kimberley Paige McNeil Snipes, 62, of Lancaster went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Coy Ray McNeil and Hannah Greene McNeil. Mrs. McNeil was born Sept. 30, 1960, in Lenoir, N.C. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School.
Mrs. Snipes was happily married to the Rev. Calvin L. Snipes for 45 years. After 18 years of service, she retired from Lancaster County School District. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of House of Prayer in Camp Creek. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family.
Kim was a faithful servant of the Lord. She loved and cherished her family and friends deeply and helped everyone she knew. Gardening was her favorite pastime. She had a smile that would light up a room; warmth that just made everything OK. Her heart, front door and refrigerator were always open. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of those who knew her.
Mrs. Snipes is survived by her husband, the Rev. Calvin Snipes of Lancaster; two daughters, Billie (Dustin) Arant and Hilisha Duncan, both of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Timothy and Mathew Hammond and Kaitlyn and Logan Duncan, all of Lancaster; a brother, Clayton McNeil (Lenor) of Fort Lawn; her sister-in-law, Lisa Moree (Danny) of Lancaster; and four nieces and nephews that she was very close to.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Kevin McNeil.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Snipes was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the graveside at Shiloh ARP Church, with the Rev. Calvin Snipes officiating.
The family received friends following the service at the graveside.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Snipes.