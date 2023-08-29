LANCASTER — Betty Lou Sinclair Bailey passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Born on June 5 1941, she was 82 years old. She lived a very long-fulfilled life.
Betty Lou is survived by sons, Kenneth “Bubba” Bailey (Laura) of Lancaster, Boyce “Tater” Bailey (Joy) of Lancaster and Bill Bailey (Aimee) of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Amanda Bailey (Charles) of Fort Lawn, Abby Bailey (Harley) of Rock Hill, Eva Bailey of Rock Hill, David Roach (Kristen) of Lancaster, Anna Roddey (Jason) of Kershaw, Triston Carter (Taylor) of Lancaster, Tyler Carter of Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Casen Rallings, Ryder Mietla, Nolan Mietla, Cheyenne Giles, Marley Roach, Kai Roach, Mahala Roach, Addison Roddey and Forest Roddey; and brothers, Homer Sinclair and Bill Sinclair.
Betty Lou was predeceased by her parents, Boyce and Helen (Knight) Sinclair; her husband, Kenneth “Ken” Bailey; son, Kenny Bailey; sisters, Carolyn Weaver and Josepine Jenkins; and brother, Authur Sinclair.
Betty Lou was born in Lancaster. She was the oldest of six kids of Boyce and Helen Sinclair. She was a wonderful wife, mom, mimi, sister and friend.
Betty Lou was such a compassionate person; she spent her life caring for others. She loved cooking large meals and watching her family gather around the table and eat. If you knew Betty Lou that means she probably crocheted you a blanket; she found such peace and joy in crocheting.
Betty Lou was a beautiful person inside and out. She cared so deeply for the people around her. She was so kind and sincere. She made an impact on many lives. She will be forever missed. Until we meet again.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bailey was held at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Bailey.