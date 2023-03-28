Spring sports roundup
Baseball
Buford: The Yellow Jackets hardballers got a 4-0 win over Cheraw on Friday, March 24, allowing just two hits in the win. Hunter Gainey pitched a complete game, allowing the two hits and striking out seven, while walking one. Brody Sanders, Will Rape and Shane Stacks all had multiple hits for Buford.
Indian Land: Indian Land High School completed a Region 3-4A baseball sweep of Northwestern High with an exciting 4-3 home win over the Trojans on Friday.
Johnny Compton’s seventh-inning single scored Isaac Pena, who had earlier drilled a ground-rule double, with the decisive run in the walk-off win. Pena paced the Warriors with two hits, including a double, an RBI and a run.
Conner Wallace, in two innings of relief, hurled the win with two strikeouts. He allowed no hits, no runs and no walks. Carter Barrett worked five innings and allowed six hits, three runs and a walk. He fanned four.
Cole Dombkowski, Barrett and Compton each had a hit and an RBI. Logan Sulli and Austin Quinn each had a hit and scored a run. Reid Kazmierczak tallied a run.
The Warriors, 10-3 overall, improved to 6-0 in region play.
Indian Land JV: The Indian Land Junior Warriors took a 3-2 win over Northwestern on March 20.
John Huntt was the winner in five frames of work. He struck out eight and allowed two walks, three hits and two runs. Emerson Rhodes went an inning for the save. He fanned one and walked two.
Bodie Langborgh had a hit, an RBI and scored a run. Rhodes doubled and scored a run. James Knoll had a hit and tallied a run.
Lancaster: The Bruins fell Monday, March 27, in game one of their series against Catawba Ridge High School, 9-1. Lancaster managed just two hits in the game.
On Friday, Lancaster played better, beating South Pointe High, 14-7, to win that series. The Bruins had 13 hits. Parker McGee went 3-4 and both Jalen McGriff and Elijah Sanders had three RBIs in the game.
Andrew Jackson: The Volunteers beat North Central High, 3-0, for the second time in a week on Friday, allowing just two hits in the game. Brady Williams got the win on the mound and Hammond Wrenn went 2-2 at the plate to lead.
Softball
Andrew Jackson: The Lady Volunteers softball team beat Central High, 13-3, on Friday. The Lady Vols had 13 hits in the win. Savanna Parker and Mackenzie Avant went 3-4 in the game to lead at the plate. Avant got the win, allowing three runs on two hits.
Buford: The Lady Jackets beat Region V foe Chesterfield High, 9-2, on Friday after scoring give runs in the first inning to set the pace. Buford had 10 hits and was led by Mallory Adams and Riley McManus at the plate, who each got two hits. Adams, Summer Morgan and Laney Allen each drove in two runs.
Indian Land: The Lady Warriors picked up a 1-0 non-conference win over Nation Ford High on Monday. Lina Schwippert got the win, allowing just two hits and striking out 15 batters.