The Lancaster Police Department honored eight officers and two employees for promotions at the March 28 Lancaster City Council meeting.
Police Chief Don Roper started the ceremony by thanking council for helping the department celebrate the individual achievements, which contribute to the overall departmental success.
The following officers were promoted: Steven Rice to deputy police chief Brian Small to professional standards lieutenant, Paul Knight to detective lieutenant, Chris Prince and Lee Lewis, both to patrol lieutenant, Donnie Sims to sergeant/jail administrator/court liaison, and Matt Jones and Vernon Mills, both to patrol sergeant.
The following employees were also promoted: Doreen Samuel to dispatch supervisor and Carlie Mingo to records specialist.
“If you think about it, these folks here are our future leaders,” Roper said. “This is the leadership that we're putting in place to guide our department for years to come. And to work together with our community to make Lancaster the place where we want to raise our families. It's quite a significant and historic event.”
Rice has been an officer for over 20 years and started his career at LPD.
Small has been a police officer for 23 years, and with the department for 18 years.
Knight has been an officer with LPD for eight years.
Prince has been an officer for 10 years, and with LPD for three.
Lee has been an officer for 14 years, and with LPD for two and a half years.
Sims has been an officer with the department for 13 years.
Jones has been an officer for five years, and with LPD for one year.
Mills has been an officer for six years, and with LPD for three.
Samuel has been a dispatcher with the police department for 11 years, and Mingo has been at LPD for almost a year.
“Thank you, Mr. Mayor, members of Council for allowing us to share this event with you and thank you for your support and all that you’ve done for Lancaster Police Department,” Roper said.
“We thank you every day that you get up and go to work and do what you have to do,” Mayor Alston DeVenny said. “I appreciate it very much, and the citizens of this community appreciate it very much, even when you don’t think they do.”