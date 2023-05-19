Register now for the Lancaster County Council of the Arts annual Arts and Sciences Summer Camp!
The LCCA believes that learning through the arts develops the critical thinking, collaboration and creative skills necessary to succeed in a global world. Creatives can think around and through problems and envision solutions.
Through quality instruction and imaginative and fun projects, the Arts and Sciences Camps provide the first steps necessary to succeeding in today’s world.
The week-long camps are offered at four locations this summer:
• Indian Land – July 31-Aug. 4
Campers will be exposed to many disciplines throughout the week, including music, movement, culinary, theater and science, and activities each day are centered around a different theme.
Each Friday, there will be a showcase for parents to attend and see all of the projects their children have created.
Registration for each camp is $100; scholarships are available and can be applied for on the website.
About the LCCA
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Arts is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture, and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration.
Since its inception in 1977, the LCCA has been known for the annual Art & Soul Gala, Paws on Parade, Ladies Afternoon Tea, “The Nutcracker” ballet, Arts and Sciences Summer Camps for children, downtown art crawls, gallery exhibits and competitions, among other programs.
It is proud to be Kennedy Center Partners with the Lancaster County School District and the city of Lancaster, which ensures an annual plan to offer meaningful cultural opportunities for all students and arts integration methods for teachers.