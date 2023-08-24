Lancaster and Indian Land high schools each posted wins in the 12th annual Bear Hug Brawl Kickoff junior varsity football jamboree.
The event was held at Buford High School's Jackets Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19. Each mini-game featured two 10-minute quarters.
The Lancaster Bruins notched a 20-0 win over the host Buford Jackets to cap play.
Jy' Seer Stover led the Bruins with a pair of touchdowns in the shutout win.
Ouarterback Zy' Quarious Clinton also scored on an 8-yard run for Lancaster.
Jamias Twitty paced the defensive effort with a pair of sacks. Ellis Johnson added an interception for the Bruins.
Warriors notch shutout
The Indian Land High Warriors captured a 14-0 win over the Andrew Jackson Volunteers.
Indian Land JV quarterback Daniel Montealegre connected with Nate Weaver on a 21-yard scoring pass for a 6-0 Warriors’ lead.
Later, running back Rylan Hoff scored on a 4-yard run and Dominic Odom added the two-point conversion for the 14-0 IL win.
C.J. Petri had a fumble recovery to aid the Indian Land shutout.
Andrew Jackson High JV coach Clarence Stover said the jamboree was a "learning experience" for his team.
"No matter how you do, the jamboree gives your team, coaches and players a good idea of what is needed to work on and what to expect. It's great live-action experience," Stover said.
"It's a step up from middle school football and our players saw that and we will make the needed adjustments to help us be ready to play when the regular season opens.”
The Indian Land High B-team also participated in the jamboree, but dropped a 14-0 loss to the Cheraw High School junior varsity.
"It was good to give all of our kids (71 players) a chance to play,” said Indian Land High JV coach Philip Sheesley. "We played well, but there's room for improvement."
'Good turnout'
Buford High School JV coach Zach Newton said the event went well.
“We had a good turnout and from talking to the officials with Seth's Giving Tree, they were well pleased with the event and how it turned out,” Newton said.
"The jamboree ran smooth and, as always, is a great way to start the junior varsity football season. It's their day and they enjoy being in the spotlight. We all come together for an outstanding cause to boost our schools and communities.”
The jamboree is held in memory of Seth Muennich, a Buford High junior varsity player who died as a result of a car accident near Buford Middle School in 2011.
Proceeds are used to fund Seth's Giving Tree projects during the year. The jamboree's name comes from the hearty bear hug embraces Seth was known for in his lifetime.
“This was our best one yet, a great day with wonderful weather," said Lisa Muennich, Seth's mother and executive director of Seth's Giving Tree. "We were pleased with the turnout, teams and fans.
"This event continues to grow and gets better each year. The good Lord continues to take care of us. We're so grateful for the support from our sponsors and the community and schools."