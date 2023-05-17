The city of Lancaster and See Lancaster are partnering with Duke Energy for this year’s Kid Zone.
Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Main and Gay streets, the Kids Zone offers a range of activities for kids of all ages. As always, activities in the Kids Zone are free!
“At Duke Energy, we are proud to support the communities we serve. When the opportunity was presented to partner with the city of Lancaster to provide a bigger and better Kids Zone at the Red Rose Festival, we jumped at the chance,” said Tyson Blanton, government and community relations district manager for Duke Energy.
“We are so excited to provide this free opportunity for local families to enjoy, and we hope everyone comes out to enjoy all the festival has to offer.”