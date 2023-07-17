Planet Fitness opened its doors June 30 in Lancaster offering gym-goers no fitness shaming and $10 a month memberships, starting at $1 down.
Located at 571 Lancaster Bypass East, Planet Fitness’s motto revolves around being a “judgment-free zone.” General manager Megan Mims said that is her favorite part.
“We want (customers) to feel like we have a place where they can come and work out in a comfortable, clean, non-intimidating (and) sanitary environment,” Mims said. “We believe in realistic fitness that fits within their journey.”
Mims also said it is important to staff to make sure that every customer’s fitness journey — big or small — is rewarded and celebrated, and for people to feel like they belong and fit in.
Inside the 19,102-square-foot gym, there is state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free weights, strength-training equipment, barbells and Smith machines. There are also lockers and locker rooms, showers and flat-screen televisions.
Free fitness training is included in all memberships. There are two types of memberships, the classic membership and the Black Card membership.
Area general manager Kenesha Smith said the classic membership is a standard membership, with use of their home gym, a mobile app and, obviously, gym access. The mobile app helps members track their fitness journey and even check how busy their gym is at any given time.
The Black Card membership gives members access to any of the 2,000 nationwide locations with free membership for a guest who wants to come with the member. Black Card membership holders also get to utilize the Black Card Spa, which has tanning beds, HydroMassage loungers, infrared light therapy and Wellness Pods.
Mims said Black Card memberships are $1 down, plus a prorated fee of $24.99 a month, plus tax. Classic memberships are also $1 down, plus a prorated fee of $10 a month, plus tax.
There is also an annual fee of $49 for either membership. If customers sign up in July, the annual fee will not hit until Sept. 1.
“We are very excited to be here,” said Planet Fitness regional director Audrey Watkins. “Our mission is to transform lives by providing an affordable, state-of-the-art fitness facility. We have been wanting to come to Lancaster for a long time to do just that.”
“I honestly believe that being a member with Planet Fitness is being a part of the family, like a family that has the same common vision, which is to change your life, both mentally and physically,” Smith said.
Smith also said there are employment opportunities at the Planet Fitness in Lancaster, and the managers are currently conducting interviews for a part-time and full-time front desk employee and a part-time and full-time fitness trainer.
“We are so grateful to this community for welcoming us with open arms,” Mims said. “The excitement that we have seen from the people we’ve met so far has been amazing. We can’t wait to see what great things we can accomplish.”