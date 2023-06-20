LANCASTER — Vickie Margaret Shute Carnes of Lancaster passed away Thursday, June 14, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
Born Dec. 20, 1954, she was a daughter of Henry Blakeney Shute and Freddie Fayerene Huckabee Shute. She was loved and cared for by her brothers and sisters. Vickie loved the Lord Jesus Christ and now she is with Him and the ones she loved.
Vickie is survived by her four sons, David Knight, John Carnes, Jonathan Carnes and Chris Carnes; her brothers and sisters, Blakie Shute (Dianne), Deborah Shute Crenshaw (Johnny), Paulette Shute Parker (Johnny), Sherry Shute, Richard Shute, Elaine Shute Horton, Sara Shute Crowe (Ian), Marion Shute, Billy Shute, Mark Shute (Christy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vickie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Fred Gaston Huckabee and Margaret Marshall Huckabee; her paternal grandparents, William Marion Preston Shute and Molly Knight Shute; her father, Henry Blakeney Shute; her mother, Freddie Fayerene Huckabee Shute; her sister, Lynne Shute Payne; her brother, Fred Henry Shute; three nephews, Charles Shute, Travis Gay and Brian Allen Payne; and two brothers-in-law, Frankie Horton and Dale Payne.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Heath Springs Residential Care for the wonderful care that was given to Vickie.
The celebration of life graveside service for Vickie will be held at a later date.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Vickie Carnes.