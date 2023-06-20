LANCASTER — Vickie Margaret Shute Carnes of Lancaster passed away Thursday, June 14, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

Born Dec. 20, 1954, she was a daughter of Henry Blakeney Shute and Freddie Fayerene Huckabee Shute. She was loved and cared for by her brothers and sisters. Vickie loved the Lord Jesus Christ and now she is with Him and the ones she loved.