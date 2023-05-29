A proposed pay increase for public safety employees would result in an additional tax increase.
Council members are asking for a 10% pay increase for sworn Sheriff’s Office deputies and detention center officers. That would mean the county would need to come up with an additional $416,200, which is recommend coming through roughly a 1-mill increase.
Council is looking for an additional 8% increase for firefighters, which is $281,530. A 0.6-mill increase is recommended to fund that.
The third aspect of public safety is EMS, which is asking for an 8% increase, which translates to an additional $57,015, which is suggested through a 0.10-mill increase.
Another thing discussed at council's May 22 meeting, where first reading of the budget was passed, was additional support for the Coroner’s Office. A part-time deputy coroner’s position is requested at a cost of $49,360, also funded by 0.10-mill increase.
The total millage increase for all these recommendations is 1.8 mills. The budget was already carrying a 2.3-mill increase, so this would raise the total millage increase to 4.1 mills. A 4.1-mill increase would be a 3-mill increase from this current year’s budget.
The tax impact on those with a $250,000 home would be an additional $20.50 next year.
The budget has built into it a 6.5% pay increase for all other county employees.
Other recommendations include increasing the fees for the Indian Land and Pleasant Valley fire districts from $90 to $175 per rooftop. Those two fire departments are in talks to merge into one department later this year.
Lancaster County Council will hold another budget workshop at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Second reading of the budget is scheduled for June 12. Third reading and public hearing is scheduled for June 26.