The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has released its annual 2022 Internet Crime Report and accompanying state reports, which show South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to internet crimes last year.

The new report shows sharp increases from the 2021 report, which detailed $42 million in losses by South Carolinians. Seniors, those 60 and older, continue to be the target of cyber-related crimes, with reported losses of more than $35.6 million.

Trending Videos