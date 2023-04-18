NEWBERRY — Mary Baker Kennington, 76, widow of Charles Layton Kennington, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at her residence.

Born on Oct. 28, 1946, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Todd and Essie Mae Outlaw Baker. Mary retired from the Newberry County School District, and was a seamstress for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newberry and the Ruth Sunday School Class. Mary spent countless hours working in and tending to her beautiful yard. She was a wonderful cook, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

