NEWBERRY — Mary Baker Kennington, 76, widow of Charles Layton Kennington, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at her residence.
Born on Oct. 28, 1946, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Todd and Essie Mae Outlaw Baker. Mary retired from the Newberry County School District, and was a seamstress for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newberry and the Ruth Sunday School Class. Mary spent countless hours working in and tending to her beautiful yard. She was a wonderful cook, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Charles Alan (Angela) Kennington of Daniel Island; a daughter, Wanda (Barry) Hartman of Prosperity; a sister, Linda Robinson of Lancaster; a brother, Douglas Baker of Lancaster; grandchildren, Taylor Allmond Kennington, Ashton Kennington Bathgate, Brodie Allen Bathgate, Meghan Hartman Bryant and Kellsey Nicole Bryant.
She was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Baker; and by her grandson, Gage Kenneth Kennington.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the First Baptist Church of Newberry, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Albert Allen. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Relocation Fund, 1020 Boundary St., Newberry, SC 29108.