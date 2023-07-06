The Lancaster Post 31 seniors dropped last two regular season games this week to Fort Mill Post 43.
Fort Mill beat Lancaster, 4-2, on Wednesday, July 5, coming back from being down 2-1 in the last inning with two outs to tie the game at two. Post 43 eventually won in extra innings.
The match-up was a pitching dual between Lancaster’s Hunter Gainey and Fort Mill’s pitchers. Gainey went seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out four.
The two teams battled to a scoreless tie through the first four innings. Post 43 scored a run in the top of the fifth off two hits to go up 1-0.
Lancaster bounced back with two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead at 2-1. Landon Peavy led off the inning with a double. Brody Sanders followed with a single to score Peavy and tie the game at 1-1. A sacrifice fly later in the inning by Braden Small to score Carter Cox gave Post 31 the lead.
However, Fort Mill came back in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 2-2, sending it into extra innings. After a pitching change, Post 43 scored two runs in the top of the eighth to get the lead and held off Lancaster for the win.
Post 31 managed just four hits as Peavy and Sanders each went 1-4 and Brady Jackson and Adam Wright went 1-3 at the plate.
Earlier in the week, on Monday, July 3, Fort Mill beat Lancaster 10-0, again holding Post 31 to just four hits. The game was close until Post 43 scored eight runs in the fifth inning to finish the game.
Post 31 finished fourth in the league and will open the playoffs on the road this coming week.