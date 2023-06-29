Grace Revels was just 20 years old when a drunk driver killed her and a USC Union softball teammate on Feb. 7, 2020. Her family waited three years to hear the 20-year sentence that was given to her killer June 21 in a Spartanburg courtroom.

Yuriy Karpik, 27, pleaded guilty in the horrific wreck that killed the two young women and injured two others, a moment that Grace’s mother, Connie Revels, said was much needed.