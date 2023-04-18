LANCASTER — Mrs. Julie Ann Brasington Hayes, 71, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at her home.

She was born Nov. 12, 1951, in Lancaster, daughter of the late Edward C. Brasington and Eddie Mae Cauthen Brasington. She was the wife of Edward “Willie” Hayes. Julie enjoyed fishing, going to the mountains, and making flower arrangements. She loved her family and spending time with them was very important to her. Julie attended Eastside Baptist Church.

