LANCASTER — Mrs. Julie Ann Brasington Hayes, 71, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 12, 1951, in Lancaster, daughter of the late Edward C. Brasington and Eddie Mae Cauthen Brasington. She was the wife of Edward “Willie” Hayes. Julie enjoyed fishing, going to the mountains, and making flower arrangements. She loved her family and spending time with them was very important to her. Julie attended Eastside Baptist Church.
Julie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Willie Hayes; two sons, Chris Mangum (Gulbin) and John Mangum (Tina); stepson, Chris Hayes (Gale); eight grandchildren, Kristi Price (Matthew), Leanne Mangum (Jimmy McManus), Brian Mangum, Dylan Mangum, Leyla Bledsoe, Zach Hayes, Ronnie Plyler and Jennifer Hayes; 10 great-grandchildren, Brieanna Wilson, Farrah Price, Chelsea Price “52”, Landon McManus, J.D. McManus, Braylyn Mangum, Tyler, Anthony, Chloe and Allie; a daughter-in-law, Julie Outen; a brother-in-law, Tommy Hayes; five sisters-in-law, Rhonda Brasington, Beth Brasington, Dianne Horton, Kay Gainey and Nancy Langley; and a large extended family.
Julie was preceded in death by a son, Randall Mangum; three grandchildren, Justin Mangum, William Mangum and Joshua Hayes; her parents; and two brothers, Eddie Brasington and Frankie Brasington.
The celebration of life service for Julie was held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Doug Pate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Attn: Memorial Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
