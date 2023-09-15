INDIAN LAND — Sylvan Learning, a leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for students in kindergarten to 12th grade, has opened its newest franchise location in Indian Land.
A ribbon-cutting with the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the new location at 8356 Charlotte Highway, Suite 102, near the Publix shopping center in Indian Land.
Sylvan Learning Indian Land is owned by Marty Conner, a local resident with 25 years experience in education as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, among other roles.
“I’m proud to bring Sylvan to my hometown,” Conner said. “I’ve spent decades developing relationships with my local community and colleagues in education.
“This Indian Land center will be a natural extension of the local school district and add another layer of support for students who need it most, which include my own children who attend local schools in the territory.”
Sylvan Learning has been producing proven results for over four decades. Now, it serves as a key resource for students as they work to recover from pandemic-related learning loss. Sylvan’s proven tutoring approach and advanced technology-based curriculum are designed to give each student a personalized, trackable plan to achieve their educational goals.
“We’re proud to open our doors in Indian Land and provide a one-stop, all-subject resource to support students through every stage of their academic journey,” said John McAuliffe, CEO of Sylvan. “Whether a student needs help catching up or advancing their skillset, Sylvan is here to help, and there is no one better to lead this center than Marty.”
Sylvan Learning Indian Land is at 8356 Charlotte Highway, Suite 102, Indian Land. Its phone number is 803-547-1777.
About Sylvan Learning
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12.
Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan’s proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync technology on the iPad for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey.
Sylvan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc.