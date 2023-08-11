Lancaster Promise Neighborhood’s wraparound support services were in full display at the Clinton Summer Enrichment session at the Barr Street Campus. Clinton Elementary students from second through fifth grade attended summer classes May 30-July 13.
Nearly 40 students attended the six-week enrichment program that included instruction on fitness, art, computers, reading and writing. Some of the teaching was on computers that aid math skills and allowed the students to learn basic computer coding.
At the heart of the technology-rich curriculum was old-fashioned imagination.
Each day, the kids looked forward to Reading Lab, where they composed a story entitled “The Craziest Summer Ever.” All students participated in the class and added their unique imagination to the adventure.
Read Right trainer Aleesha Robinette said the concept is based on campfire stories, where one person starts the story and everyone adds something to it.
“Their creativity is amazing,” she said.
Promise Neighborhood extended day program coordinator, Rodney Hamright, was very pleased with the summer session, especially how much fun the kids had while participating.
“Many of the students did not realize that they were learning because their classes were so interactive,” Hamright said. “To see the students continue with their reading development in the creation of the ‘Craziest Summer’ was truly amazing.”
He said the students used their minds to bring to life what they felt in their hearts. Hamright credited the enthusiasm of the teachers and their creativity with the success of the program.
Each day, reading teachers Tandra Jowers and Frances Jenkins prompted the students to keep the story going. The tale began with the sentence “During the craziest summer ever…”
By mid-July, the front of the classroom was covered with half a dozen poster-size sheets running left to right with the unfolding story in small, neat handwriting that began in late May.
As one teacher took dictation about the latest adventure, the other teacher walked from desk to desk, inviting each student to add their individual twist to the story.
Jowers said she enjoyed seeing the kids light up when their idea is accepted.
“All kids just need a little push sometimes and we push them a little bit to bring the extra out,” she said. “All want to share and all are smart with different ways of thinking.”
Jowers said the classroom is a great place where the kids can be free and laugh and have fun. As a result, creativity flourishes.
The story is full of shapeshifting as a dog turns into various other animals, including a goat, a pig, a bear and then back into a dog. A trip to outer space began with a big jump on a trampoline.
“He becomes an astronaut now so he can breathe,” said quick-thinking student, Annabelle Martinson, and other kids applauded the addition of the much-needed oxygen-supplying suit.
The story is filled with summer fun, including scooters, iPads, video games, aliens, a witch, storms, ice cream and a Marvel-movie influence. The kids even addressed bullying. And to make sure the story was believable, the young writers gave their main character super powers.
A sample from the story: “Then the aliens mutated into birds and flew back to earth. All the aliens turned back into humans and the world started spinning again.”
Jowers said socialization is going on beneath the surface. The positive benefits of sharing and helping each other out by simply loaning a pencil goes a long way.
Jenkins said the kids also learned to communicate and follow directions.
The Reading Lab offers instruction to improve comprehension and reading skills.
“We show them different ways to determine what a word is — by looking at photos and sounding the word out,” Jowers said.
The Reading Lab uses Read Right, a program with highly structured methods to coach struggling readers to derive meaning from context. Tutors help the student figure out new words on their own, which fosters confidence.
The story was printed the story. The pages were filled with characters that could be colored to further the individual creativity of each child.
The class was a partnership between Lancaster Promise Neighborhood, Clinton Elementary and the 2023 Education and Economic Development Act (EEDA).