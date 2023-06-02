Stephanie Haggins, 58, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Stephanie Haggins, 58, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
A daughter of the late Helen Mae Haggins and Fred James Sistare, she was born Sept. 23, 1964, in Lancaster.
Funeral was Thursday, June 1, at Crawford Funeral Home, with viewing May 31. Burial was in Cedar Creek AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Survivors include son, Demario Hilton; daughter, Nikita Hilton; brothers, Donald Ray Haggins, Curtis L. Frazier, Chris Waiters, Fred Sistare Jr.; sisters, Marilyn Haggins, Angela Barber, Lanette Barber, Artimisha Foster, Patty Stevens, Angela Frazier, Susan Barber, Derdera Sistare, Donna Sistare, Louise Duncan, Minnie Durham; life companion, Richard Hilton; and two grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.